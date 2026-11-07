Two missiles may have struck Iran's Qeshm Island in the Suza area, according to preliminary information. The Jerusalem Post reports, citing the semi-official Iranian agency Tasnim.

Tasnim's preliminary information

On Saturday, Tasnim said initial reports indicated that two missiles struck Qeshm Island in southern Iran. The agency added that there was no official information about possible damage at that time.

Tasnim noted that it would release additional details after the incident was confirmed by the relevant authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Accounts from the Suza area

Earlier, Iran's state-run IRNA agency relayed statements from local eyewitnesses. According to them, two projectiles attacked the Suza area on Qeshm Island after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island.

The Jerusalem Post noted that this is a developing story. Information about the incident is based on reports by Iranian agencies and eyewitness accounts, and there was no official confirmation of possible consequences at the time of publication.

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