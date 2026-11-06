France's trade deficit rises to €7.3 billion — Anadolu Agency

France's trade deficit rose to €7.3 billion in September, marking the highest figure since May 2026. Compared with August, the gap between imports and exports widened by €1.3 billion. As Anadolu Agency reports, higher energy costs outweighed the positive effect of aircraft exports.

Energy imports increased

France's imports increased by €2.4 billion in September to €62.7 billion, compared with €60.3 billion a month earlier. Energy purchases rose by €0.9 billion, primarily due to increased purchases of petroleum products and natural hydrocarbons amid higher energy prices.

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Aircraft exports supported shipments

Exports rose by €1 billion to €55.3 billion. Deliveries of transport equipment added €0.6 billion, mainly due to aircraft deliveries to countries in the Middle East.

France's trade balance with Asia deteriorated due to increased imports of computers and peripheral equipment. The deficit in trade with the countries of the Americas also widened amid larger purchases of natural hydrocarbons from the United States. At the same time, deficits in trade with partners in the EU and non-EU European countries increased. The trade balance with the Middle East improved by €0.6 billion, and with Africa by €0.4 billion.

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