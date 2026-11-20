US President Donald Trump said during a press conference at the White House in Washington that American companies will either be prohibited from building data centers in other countries or face a substantial tax. CNBC reports.

Statement on the new policy

Trump said that the United States intends to fight very hard for data centers. According to CNBC, the president voiced this position ahead of announcing a new policy on the construction of such facilities by American companies outside the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Announcement without warning

The president also said that he did not know whether this was breaking news and had not informed his staff about it until that moment. CNBC noted that the announcement apparently came as a surprise to his staff.

Trump's remarks came after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, at a trilateral summit in China.

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