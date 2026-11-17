US President Donald Trump, during a press conference in Manila, the Philippines, dismissed concerns over a series of technical disruptions in the United States. Asked by reporters whether these incidents worried him, he replied that it was “life.”

Trump’s reaction

Trump said that such situations happen “when you’re big and powerful, when you have all the money,” and added that everything was fine. As Rolling Stone reports, the president arrived in Manila as part of a trip through Southeast Asian countries.

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Disruptions in the US

According to the publication, an emergency nationwide flight suspension occurred in the United States before Trump’s statement and continued to affect air travel ahead of Thanksgiving. Last week, a global outage occurred in Microsoft Outlook’s email service, while on Monday, banks Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase reported widespread disruptions.

United Airlines also reported a major system outage, further complicating travel after the flight suspension. After Trump’s remarks, users reported problems with the Charles Schwab website. CNN also reported that the US National Security Agency’s classified internal communications network was not functioning.

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