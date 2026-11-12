US President Donald Trump will travel to Asia next week, where he will take part in the leaders' summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, China. The Japan Times reports.

Meetings in Manila and Shenzhen

At the ASEAN summit in the Philippine capital, Trump will meet with regional leaders. He will then visit Shenzhen in China, where the APEC forum will be held. According to the publication, during the trip the US president will hold meetings with both allies and opponents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trip after the midterm elections

The visit will take place after the November 3 US congressional midterm elections, in which Trump's Republican Party suffered a defeat. The Democratic Party won a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

According to The Japan Times, the voting results significantly complicated the implementation of Trump's domestic policy agenda. Foreign policy, however, remains one of the areas in which the US president retains substantial powers.

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