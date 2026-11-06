US President Donald Trump said near the White House on Friday that the United States is continuing indirect negotiations with Iran. According to him, the US is making “very good” progress in its contacts with Tehran.

Trump’s statement

Trump told reporters that the United States has been negotiating with Iran for some time. He also said that the US had not lost service members for six or seven months and mentioned the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The American president presented these points as his own statements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Proposals through Qatar

As the Jerusalem Post reports, Iran is considering proposals for a possible agreement with the United States, according to The New York Times. According to information published by the newspaper on Thursday, the proposals were conveyed by intermediaries in Qatar.

The Jerusalem Post notes that contacts between Washington and Tehran are taking place indirectly. The publication also described the report as developing.

Read us on