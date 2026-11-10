Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany returned to work at the club in Germany on November 10 after being hospitalized. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing German journalist Philipp Kessler of tz.de.

Hospitalization after his condition worsened

On October 23, Kompany felt unwell during a training session of Bayern's second team. The coach was taken to hospital for several days. According to the outlet, the Belgian was diagnosed with irritation of the meninges, after which he began recovering.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On the first day after his return, Kompany arrived at the club's training base on Säbener Straße. He watched the sessions of players recovering from injuries and also spoke with Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund and his assistant Floribert Ngalula.

The team's upcoming matches

The coach's return took place during the international break. Bayern are scheduled to play their next match against Cologne on November 20. On November 25, the Munich club will face France's Lille in the Champions League. After four matches in the competition, the team have two wins and two draws.

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