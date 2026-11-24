In the United Kingdom, 5,258 deaths were linked to heat during the summer of 2026. This is the highest figure since annual monitoring of heat-related mortality began in 2016.

As Cyprus Mail reports, the data were released by the UK Health Security Agency. By comparison, 2,985 deaths were linked to heat during the whole of the also hot summer of 2022.

Seven periods of heat

According to the agency, Britain experienced seven periods of heat over the summer, lasting a total of 41 days. This is the highest number of such episodes since annual monitoring began.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The highest number of deaths was linked to the period from June 21 to 28 — an estimated 2,401. Overall, more than 3,000 deaths related to high temperatures are estimated to have occurred during heat episodes in May and June.

Health risks

Extreme heat can lead to heatstroke and dehydration, as well as worsen cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Ross Thompson, the agency's lead specialist in environmental health, said it is important for people to be prepared not only during heatwaves but also in the long term.

Researchers at Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine also estimated that more than 50,000 heat-related deaths occurred during the summer in urban areas of 30 European countries. According to their data, this is the highest figure since 2000.

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