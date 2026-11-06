A court in Kenya on Friday sentenced religious sect leader Paul Mackenzie to 200 years in prison for the murders of 190 children and one adult. As Deutsche Welle reports, the sentence was handed down after a trial that followed the discovery of hundreds of bodies in a forest.

191 murder counts

Mackenzie, who called himself a pastor, was found guilty in October on 191 counts of murder. The sentence concerns the deaths of one adult and 190 children.

He was the longtime leader of the apocalyptic Christian cult Good News International Church. According to the outlet, Mackenzie ordered sect members to starve themselves to death as part of his apocalyptic religious beliefs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bodies in Shakahola Forest

The charges against Mackenzie concerned 191 deaths, but about 400 bodies were found in the forest. These events became known as the Shakahola Forest massacre. His church had operated since 2003.

Mackenzie could have been sentenced to the death penalty, which formally remains in Kenya's legislation. At the same time, no executions have been carried out in the country since 1987.

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