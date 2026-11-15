In the Israeli city of Holon, police detained four people on suspicion of robbing a 19-year-old Israel Defense Forces serviceman whose service M16 rifle went missing. The Jerusalem Post reports.

Robbery in an apartment

According to police, on Friday law enforcement received a report of a robbery in an apartment on Henrietta Szold Street in Holon. The serviceman was heading to an acquaintance's home and had his personal service weapon with him.

Police say that people who were in the apartment took his rifle while threatening him with a knife. At the time of publication, the weapon had not been found.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detention

After the call, police officers arrived at the scene and began an investigation and a search for the rifle. Four suspects aged 19 to 45 were detained. On Saturday evening, a court extended their detention until Wednesday.

At the same time, military police detained the 19-year-old serviceman himself. His detention was extended until Monday.

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