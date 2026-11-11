According to France 24, the second day of the Web Summit technology conference was cancelled in Lisbon due to Storm Charles. Portuguese authorities strongly advised organisers to cancel the events scheduled for Wednesday because of the risk of tidal flooding and significant disruptions to public transport.

Dangerous weather warning

The most dangerous phase of the storm was forecast for the second half of Wednesday. Wind speeds were expected to reach up to 120 km/h, while gusts could be particularly dangerous.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Report materials

In a report from Lisbon, correspondent Charles Pellegrin also presented a pre-recorded interview with the CEO of Epoch Biodesign. The company’s head developed a process for recycling nylon materials that had previously been difficult to reuse, including materials from sportswear, seat belts and airbags.

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