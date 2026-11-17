In Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has nominated former footballer Thomas Berthold as a candidate for the office of federal president.

Nomination for the 2027 election

Der Spiegel reported the party's decision. The article was published on November 17, 2026, at 10:45; its authors are listed as Peter Ahrens and Ann-Katrin Müller. The outlet notes that Berthold was nominated for the election of Germany's federal president scheduled for 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Berthold's football past

Berthold is a 1990 football world champion. Der Spiegel also describes him as a former national team player. The publication's headline states that he is running for federal president on behalf of the AfD.

In a photograph published by Der Spiegel, Berthold is pictured at a “Querdenker” demonstration in August 2020. The photo is credited to Sebastian Gollnow/dpa. The publication is devoted to how the former world champion became the AfD candidate in the presidential election.

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