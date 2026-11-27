In Germany, the IG Metall trade union and employers have reached a collective agreement for workers in the metalworking and electrical industries. The agreement provides for two stages of permanent wage increases, as well as one-off payments to employees.

Phased increase

As reported by Anadolu Agency, wages will rise by 2% from May 1, 2027, and by a further 2.3% from April 1, 2028. In March 2027, employees will also receive a one-off payment of between €150 and €450. Its amount will depend on the company's net return on sales.

A corresponding payment is also предусмотрена for apprentices and dual-study students. The agreement was concluded by IG Metall's regional branches in Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia during the fourth round of negotiations.

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Recommendation for other regions

IG Metall's executive board recommended that the union's regional negotiating committees approve this agreement nationwide. IG Metall Chairwoman Christiane Benner thanked workers who took part in warning strikes, saying that they helped achieve a result at the negotiating table.

According to her, the agreement creates opportunities for future investment and gives workers greater financial security. Benner also stressed that the 35-hour working week remains in place.

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