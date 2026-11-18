Germany’s ruling conservative CDU/CSU bloc has proposed tightening the rules for obtaining citizenship. According to Meduza English, which cites Bild, the bloc wants to increase the minimum period of residence required to apply from five to eight years.

New requirements for applicants

Under the proposal, citizenship applicants would have to live in the country for all eight years without receiving state assistance. Conservatives also propose raising the minimum German language proficiency level from B1 to B2.

In addition, applicants would have to renounce their existing citizenship, except in exceptional cases. The CDU/CSU parliamentary group plans to discuss the initiative with its coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, as early as next week.

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Changes to the 2024 law

The proposed provisions effectively reverse the main provisions of the citizenship law that came into force in 2024. At that time, the standard residency period was reduced from eight to five years, and new citizens were allowed to retain their previous citizenship. The Social Democratic Party participated in drafting this law, while the CDU/CSU was in opposition.

After the CDU/CSU returned to power, the rules were already tightened: in October 2025, lawmakers abolished the accelerated three-year procedure for people who had integrated particularly well into German society.

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