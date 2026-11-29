In the remote Kohlu district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, militants killed at least 11 miners. The attack took place on Sunday in southwestern Pakistan.

Attack on two vehicles

As Anadolu Agency reports, the attackers first seized two vehicles carrying the miners and later shot the people dead. Local television channel Geo News reported the circumstances of the attack, citing local police.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security forces’ suspicions

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistani security forces suspect the involvement of Balochistan separatists, who, according to the agency, have long attacked security personnel and workers from other provinces of the country.

Situation in the region

Balochistan is a mineral-rich province of Pakistan bordering Iran and Afghanistan. Violence has long been recorded in the region. Pakistan accuses neighboring countries of supporting armed groups; New Delhi and Kabul reject these accusations.

Read us on