The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has postponed computer science exams as part of the second annual examinations for 2026 in Pakistan’s Jhelum district. The exams, scheduled for November 10, will be held on November 30 due to the expected visit of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to Jhelum and Pind Dadan Khan.

District administration’s recommendation

As Dawn reports, the decision was made on the recommendation of the deputy commissioner of Jhelum district. A letter to the head of the education board stated that the district administration is preparing extensive administrative, security and protocol measures for the official’s planned visit.

The letter explained that due to the involvement of administrative staff and security personnel, it is impossible to guarantee the uninterrupted conduct of examinations in the district that day. The postponement is intended to help avoid inconvenience for students and ensure that both the examinations and the visit take place.

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New schedule

The changes apply to morning and evening groups. On November 30, the exam for the morning group will take place in the morning, while the exam for the evening group will be held during the evening session at the previously designated examination centers.

In other districts under the jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi board, the November 10 exams are to take place according to the original schedule. Controller of Examinations Mubashir Saeed said that students will be issued new admission cards with a roll number, while previously issued documents will also remain valid.

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