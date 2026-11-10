In Poland, the level of life satisfaction is generally rising; however, in Podlaskie the indicator fell by 1.42 points. This is evidenced by the latest data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, cited by RMF24.

The highest figures in three voivodeships

The highest level of life satisfaction on a ten-point scale was declared by residents of the Greater Poland, Lower Silesian and Kuyavian-Pomeranian voivodeships, at 6.7 points each. In Warsaw, the figure stood at 6.6 points.

Lower results were recorded in the Opole Voivodeship at 6.0 points, the Łódź Voivodeship at 5.9, the Lubusz Voivodeship at 5.8, and the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship at 5.7 points. At the same time, the overall trend in the country is positive: life satisfaction is increasing in almost all regions.

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Decline in Podlaskie and in the northwest

The largest drop in the indicator was recorded in Podlaskie, by 1.42 points. A slight decline was also noted in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, by 0.03 points.

The analysis cited by the outlet states that an improvement in the economic situation in the regions is linked to better social relations, which in turn are associated with higher life satisfaction. Experts also point to changes in the economy, infrastructure and social relations as factors behind the growth of this indicator in Poland.

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