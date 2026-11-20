In the US, 15 groups will test nutrition, physical activity and other lifestyle-change programs to assess their impact on the health of Medicare patients and government spending. Officials from the US Department of Health and Human Services announced the initiative on Friday.

Program to prevent chronic diseases

The pilot program is called MAHA ELEVATE. Over the next several years, it is expected to gather evidence on whether preventive measures are worth including in Medicare coverage.

As STAT News reports, this includes cooking classes and nutrition consultations for people with chronic illnesses. Such measures are intended to help improve patients’ condition or prevent disease.

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Medicare coverage

The US spends trillions of dollars on healthcare each year, with most of these funds directed toward treating chronic diseases. At the same time, Medicare does not cover many lifestyle-related interventions that may help people improve their condition or avoid becoming ill.

CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz said he hopes to make it easier for Americans to lead a healthy lifestyle.

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