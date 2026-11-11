In the United States, federal officials granted conflict-of-interest waivers to all members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), a panel that evaluates preventive medical services. According to STAT News, this allowed them to serve on the panel despite financial interests that could relate to its decisions.

Waivers for panel members

The waiver documents were signed by a high-ranking federal government official. STAT News reported that it obtained these documents and that waivers were granted to every member of the panel.

According to the outlet, two USPSTF members own private medical practices. These practices could benefit if the panel recommended certain types of medical care.

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Stocks and work at universities

Among other interests covered by the waivers, STAT News cites ownership of shares in pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers, as well as work at public research universities that provide medical services.

As the outlet notes, some USPSTF members, especially new appointees, have a broader list of potential conflicts of interest than other members of the panel.

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