A report was received on November 1 that a vessel may have been hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center.

Mayday distress signal over radio channel

According to UKMTO, the captain of a merchant vessel relayed a Mayday distress signal received via VHF Channel 16. It said that another vessel had been hit. The time of the incident in the center's warning was listed as 15:09 GMT on November 1.

UKMTO urged vessels to transit the strait with caution and report any suspicious activity while the relevant authorities determine the circumstances of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tensions in the region

In October, a series of attacks on commercial tankers occurred in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, maritime security reports said. Some of them caused fires and damage to vessels.

The security situation for shipping in the region has escalated amid tensions between the United States and Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic route for global oil and gas exports. The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, and in April the sides reached a ceasefire. In July, hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed amid the suspension of diplomatic efforts to end the war.

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