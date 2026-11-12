In Israel, a 51-year-old resident of the city of Bnei Brak has been charged with repeatedly abusing his wife. According to the prosecution, during one of the incidents he struck her in the face with a wine bottle, causing her to lose two teeth. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The prosecution's account

According to the indictment, the man returned home from a synagogue, kicked the family dog, threatened to kill his wife, and struck her with a bottle. Police said the investigation indicates that this incident may have been part of a series of alleged assaults.

Prosecutors also claim that in different incidents, the defendant slapped his wife, threw a plate at her, and pulled her hair. According to the indictment, on another occasion he used a kitchen knife to press against her hands. During one argument, the man allegedly threatened to break her bones and pushed her.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detention and the prosecution's request

On November 1, police received a report via the emergency 100 line about alleged violence against a woman by her husband. Officers from the Bnei Brak–Ramat Gan police station found the victim and later detained the suspect.

The man was questioned by the police unit for combating domestic violence. After the investigation was completed, the Tel Aviv District police prosecution filed an indictment on charges of threats, assaulting his wife, and assault causing her bodily injury. Prosecutors also asked the court to keep him in custody until the proceedings are completed.

Read us on