In the United States, Democratic Senator from Maryland Chris Van Hollen does not plan to challenge New York Senator Chuck Schumer in the race for the post of Senate majority leader. This was reported by The Hill, citing a source close to Van Hollen.

Van Hollen’s position

According to the source, before the leadership election, Van Hollen believes the Democratic caucus needs to hold a candid and open conversation about advancing an agenda that reflects the will of Americans. The source also said that he emphasized that new Democratic majorities must use their opportunities to advance an active economic agenda.

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Support for and plans of Schumer

On the same day, Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed told CNN that he would vote for Van Hollen rather than Schumer. The Hill notes that other newly elected Democratic senators have also voiced similar calls, but El-Sayed was the first to name a specific alternative to Schumer.

On Thursday, Schumer said that he would run again for the post of Democratic leader and intends to win. In June, Van Hollen told The Washington Sun that he was actively considering running in the 2028 presidential election.

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