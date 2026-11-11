Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of international summits. During the conversation, he stated that Beijing was ready for tangible progress in bilateral relations.

Beijing’s position

As Anadolu Agency reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Wang Yi stated China was ready to enhance communication and cooperation with the United States, as well as properly manage differences and sensitive issues.

According to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Beijing and Washington support each other in successfully holding the APEC summit and the G20 leaders’ meeting. Wang Yi also said that the countries should work toward tangible progress in building constructive China-US relations of strategic stability. He called China’s policy toward the United States stable and consistent.

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APEC leaders’ meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies in China on November 18–19. Representatives of 21 APEC member economies, including US President Donald Trump, are expected to take part in the meeting.

The Chinese side described the phone conversation as positive and constructive. As of 10:50 Washington time, the US State Department had not released a statement on the conversation.

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