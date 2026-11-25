Revenue of fast-fashion online retailer Shein in Europe fell by 27.6% in the third quarter, to $2.98 billion. Channel NewsAsia reported this on November 25, citing Reuters.

Fee on online parcels

According to Reuters, growth rates in Shein’s largest market were affected by new fees on imports of e-commerce goods. The European Union introduced a fee of €3 on parcels ordered online from July 1.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The decline in European revenue occurred after the introduction of this fee. Reuters links the drop in sales to new charges on imported online shipments.

Total revenue

For the three months ended in September, Shein’s total revenue amounted to $10.27 billion. This is almost 6% less than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

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