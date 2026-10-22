In Pakistan, one person died and three others were injured after an ammonia leak at an ice production factory near Rahim Yar Khan. The incident occurred on Wednesday near Sajjad Town on Shahi Road, about 35 kilometres from the city.

Ammonia leak

According to Dawn, gas was leaking at the facility, and four people were affected after inhaling ammonia. The publication noted that a report of the leak came from an area near Khanpur.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance to those affected

Rescue 1122 sources said that after receiving information about the incident, rescue teams arrived at the scene and eliminated the leak.

All four affected people were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khanpur. One person later died. The report contains no information about the condition of the other three people.

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