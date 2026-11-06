Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz will meet with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in the United States on November 10. The talks will take place at the Pentagon at 10:30 a.m. local time, or 4:30 p.m. Polish time, Interia reports.

Topics of the Pentagon talks

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the sides would discuss military bases, the presence of US servicemembers in Poland, and the Polish-American alliance. Earlier that same day, he said he would visit the United States at the beginning of next week, if all goes well.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous meeting was canceled in September

The meeting between Kosiniak-Kamysz and Hegseth had previously been planned for September, but was canceled at the last minute due to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States. Last week, the head of Poland’s defense ministry said there were no problems with agreeing on a new date, but did not name possible dates because of the experience of the previous talks being canceled.

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