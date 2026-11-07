Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan said he underwent successful surgery following a medical emergency in Leipzig, Germany. After the procedure, the musician needs to rest and recover before returning to work.

Surgery and recovery

Rolling Stone reports on the singer's health condition. Gillan said the procedure took place the previous day and was successful. He thanked fans for their patience and understanding and apologized for the inconvenience related to changes in concert plans.

Earlier, the musician said he had experienced a health problem in Leipzig that required urgent hospitalization. He had hoped to continue performing until the end of the tour but noted that this involved serious risks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes to the tour schedule

Due to the hospitalization, Deep Purple initially postponed two concerts in Germany and later canceled the remainder of the European tour. The European dates were scheduled to continue through November 25.

At the same time, the band's Latin American tour currently remains on the schedule. It is set to begin on December 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, and end on December 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.

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