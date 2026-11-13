Xbox announces Wolfenstein 3 — The Verge

Xbox has officially announced Wolfenstein 3, the next main game in the series being developed by MachineGames. The Verge reports.

Announcement from Xbox and MachineGames

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma published the game’s title and a photo of the script, saying that the company looks forward to sharing more. MachineGames separately said that the game is in production and shared a photo from a motion-capture session.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to IGN, Brian Bloom, who plays protagonist William Joseph “B.J.” Blazkowicz, and Debra Wilson, who plays Grace Walker, will return to their roles. Both are likely depicted in the published photo from the motion-capture session.

Previous games in the series

The previous main installment, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, was released in 2017. It continued Blazkowicz’s story in an alternate version of the 1960s in which Nazi Germany won World War II. In 2019, the cooperative spin-off Wolfenstein: Youngblood, dedicated to Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, was also released.

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