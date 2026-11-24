The European Space Agency’s Hera probe transmitted an image of the binary asteroid system Didymos, showing the shadow of the smaller object, Dimorphos, on the surface of the larger asteroid. This effect occurred when Dimorphos blocked the Sun from part of Didymos’ surface, Space.com reports.

Binary asteroid system

Didymos and Dimorphos form a binary asteroid system: Dimorphos is a satellite of the larger Didymos. The image was transmitted to Earth as Hera approached the system, which was located approximately 195 million kilometers from our planet.

The image also shows numerous irregular boulders and rocks on both bodies. Scientists classify Didymos as a “rubble-pile” asteroid — it is not a solid body, but an accumulation of boulders, dust, gravel and other fragments held together by the asteroid’s own gravity.

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Studying the consequences of the DART mission

Hera is scheduled to arrive at the system on November 25. The mission will study the consequences of NASA’s DART experiment: in September 2022, a kinetic impactor collided with Dimorphos to test whether an asteroid’s trajectory could be changed. Such missions could potentially be used to deflect an asteroid that threatens to collide with Earth.

The European Space Agency also plans to release the first full images from the Hera mission.

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