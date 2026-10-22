Pentagon unblocks two wind projects after court ruling — The Hill

In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration is moving forward with two wind projects that had been under Pentagon review. According to a White House representative, the facilities are located in the states of Maine and South Dakota. This came after a federal judge halted the freeze on approvals for land-based wind projects.

Review of individual projects

As The Hill reports, the U.S. Department of Defense will continue to assess wind projects on an individual basis. Earlier this year, the administration suspended approvals for land-based wind farms, citing possible interference with Doppler radar operations.

A lawsuit filed earlier this year stated that the restrictions affected at least 125 large-scale projects in 25 states. In August, a federal judge halted the Pentagon’s freeze while the case was being considered. At the beginning of this week, organizations that challenged the department’s actions asked the court to further ensure enforcement of that ruling, saying that the administration was not complying with it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Connection to a Senate bill

A White House representative also said that moving forward with the two projects clears the way for a bipartisan energy bill in the Senate. The document is expected to reduce regulatory barriers for energy projects, including those related to environmental legislation.

At the same time, the Trump administration has taken other steps in recent weeks that complicate the development of wind energy: it requested a review of previously issued permits for several offshore wind projects.

Read us on