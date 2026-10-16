For the first time since the start of the major war, Ukraine has sold gas abroad

On October 15, Ukrainian companies exported natural gas for the first time since the start of the full-scale war. Approximately 12.75 million cubic meters of gas were sold during the first auction on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEEX).

Sale prices ranged from 69 to 69.03 euros per MWh.

The largest volume was sold by PJSC “Naftogazvydobuvannya”—approximately 7.78 million cubic meters. The remainder was sold by Naftogazdia LLC, Naftogazgeorozvidka LLC, and Kosul LLC. All four companies are part of the DTEK Group.

In total, they sold approximately 12.31 million cubic meters of gas.

All four companies initially listed the gas at a price of 87 euros per MWh. The final prices turned out to be approximately 21% lower. At the same time, they were 19% lower than the most recent price recorded on the Dutch TTF hub—85.5 euros per MWh.

In hryvnias, the cost of the sold gas is about 37,000 UAH per 1,000 cubic meters. According to ExPro, gas is trading on the Ukrainian market at 19,600 UAH per 1,000 cubic meters. Thus, the export price was 89% higher than the domestic price.

Deliveries are scheduled to take place at the border with Poland between October 26 and December 31. Full prepayment is required for all lots. Exports will proceed provided that sellers obtain the necessary licenses from the Ministry of Economy.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Exchange

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