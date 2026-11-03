Pharmaceutical company Pfizer raised its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecast after its third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company also appointed Cécile Gégout as chief financial officer, CNBC reports.

Updated forecast

Pfizer now expects full-year revenue to range from $62 billion to $64 billion. Its previous forecast was between $60.5 billion and $62.5 billion. The lower end of the new forecast roughly matches or is slightly below the company’s 2025 revenue of $62.6 billion.

The adjusted earnings-per-share forecast was raised to $2.95–$3.05. Previously, Pfizer had projected $2.80–$3 per share. The company said the forecast revision was driven by strong year-to-date results and continued cost reductions.

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Quarterly results

In the third quarter, Pfizer’s adjusted earnings were 87 cents per share, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected 73 cents. The company’s revenue reached $16.58 billion, compared with the forecast of $15.87 billion.

New chief financial officer

Cécile Gégout, who has held various senior positions in Pfizer’s finance division over the past two decades, became chief financial officer this month. Since August, she had served as interim CFO after Pfizer’s previous chief financial officer, Dave Denton, left the company to take a similar role at Nike.

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