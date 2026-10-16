The UK Competition and Markets Authority stated that Amazon Web Services and Microsoft can do more to remove barriers that still make it difficult to switch cloud service providers. The regulator believes that overcoming such obstacles should expand choice for customers in the United Kingdom. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

Switching between platforms

This also concerns the ability to use several cloud services. According to the authority's assessment, AWS and Microsoft can further help ensure that customers can change providers or use several cloud services.

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Regulator's next steps

The authority stated that it will continue considering whether to launch a full investigation into strategic market status in this sector. This concerns the cloud services market in the United Kingdom.

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