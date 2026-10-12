In India, IT company HCLTech has entered into a partnership with Anthropic to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI in the corporate sector. The collaboration will focus on security, cybersecurity and governance in the field of artificial intelligence.

Unit and center of excellence

According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, HCLTech will create a separate business unit and a center of excellence to develop solutions in the field of Agentic AI. The company's teams will work on industry-specific solutions and integrate Anthropic products into offerings for businesses.

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Anthropic products

As part of the partnership, HCLTech will use Anthropic products, including Claude, Cowork and Claude Code. The company's teams will embed these tools into industry-specific solutions designed for corporate clients.

HCLTech is India's third-largest IT services company. Later on October 12, the company was also due to release its second-quarter results.

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