SpaceX announced a deal to acquire a nationwide portfolio of low-frequency radio spectrum licenses in the United States. According to the company, this should enable the Starlink Mobile service to become a major telecommunications operator in the U.S. market.

Low-frequency spectrum licenses

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, SpaceX announced the agreement on Thursday. It concerns a portfolio of low-frequency spectrum licenses covering the entire territory of the United States.

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Starlink Mobile's existing global spectrum in the mid-band 2 GHz range is expected to provide high capacity in the United States. At the same time, according to the report, the new spectrum is expected to allow the Starlink Mobile signal to penetrate obstacles.

Trading in operators' shares

In after-hours trading, T-Mobile US shares fell by 2.7%. Verizon shares lost 3%, while AT&T shares declined by 3.6%.

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