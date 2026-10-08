SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the launch of Starlink satellite internet in India is being slowed by “certain oligarchs” seeking to retain monopoly control over consumers. In a post on the social network X, he did not name the companies he meant, but suggested people guess for themselves, CNBC reports.

The Jio and Airtel market

India’s telecommunications and internet services market is primarily represented by Jio, owned by Reliance Industries, and Sunil Mittal’s Airtel. Together, these operators hold more than 80% of the market.

Musk said that Starlink could provide high-speed and affordable internet for people who cannot afford current tariffs. At the same time, Jio is considered a company that helped significantly reduce the cost of mobile internet in India after its launch ten years ago.

In June, Jio Platforms announced plans to deploy low Earth orbit satellite communications in the country. Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani told shareholders that the company is working with leading global satellite constellation operators to lease capacity.

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Starlink has not yet launched

Last year, SpaceX signed memorandums of understanding with Jio and Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecommunications services operator, on deploying Starlink. However, the service has still not been launched in the country.

SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer said at the India Mobile Congress that 11,000 Starlink satellites are in orbit, providing services in more than 170 countries. According to her, the company has been working in India for years to provide internet access to remote areas.

The company is also facing security concerns from Indian regulators, which Starlink denies. In June, Bloomberg reported that New Delhi authorities had suspended approvals for Starlink over concerns that terminals could be used without a license.

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