eBay to cut about 1,000 employees — CNBC

Online marketplace eBay will cut approximately 1,000 employees, or about 9% of its workforce. This will be the company’s second round of layoffs since the start of the year: in February, eBay cut about 800 jobs, equivalent to 6% of its staff.

Focus on priorities

As CNBC reports, a company spokesperson confirmed the cuts. eBay explained that the decision was driven by a desire to streamline operations and direct teams and resources toward key strategic priorities and the fastest-growing areas.

The company also said it would continue hiring for priority areas that align with its strategy. At the end of 2025, eBay had approximately 12,300 employees.

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Second round this year

Reuters first reported the decision, citing a message from eBay CEO Jamie Iannone to employees. In it, he said that the company’s strategy is working and that it is necessary to thoughtfully determine areas of focus and investment in order to capitalize on future opportunities.

Over recent years, eBay has gradually reduced its headcount while increasing spending on artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, the company acquired secondhand clothing resale platform Depop from Etsy for $1.4 billion in cash; the deal was completed in July.

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