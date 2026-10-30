According to the statistical agency Eurostat, the eurozone economy grew by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous three months. In the second quarter, the growth rate stood at 0.6%. Thus, quarterly growth dynamics in the eurozone slowed.

The result exceeded the forecast

At the same time, the result exceeded the expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters. They forecast eurozone GDP growth of 0.2% in the third quarter. The actual figure was 0.2 percentage points higher than the forecast. CNBC reports on the statistics released by Eurostat.

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Contraction in France

The French economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter. According to CNBC, France is facing nationwide unrest while also trying to contain rising bond yields. Investors are wary of the country’s high deficit, which makes it more difficult to curb the increase in yields. The contraction in France occurred amid a slowdown in quarterly eurozone growth.

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