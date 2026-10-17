It was reported in Singapore that Anthropic offered Blackstone yields above 10% to finance its latest chip deal. The Financial Times wrote about this on October 16, citing people familiar with the matter.

Debt investments

According to Channel NewsAsia, which cites Reuters and the Financial Times, Blackstone funds may invest $9 billion in debt obligations. They are to be secured by Anthropic’s payments under a five-year chip lease.

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This concerns potential financing, rather than an investment that has already been completed. The Financial Times did not provide any other details in the cited report regarding the deal’s structure or the timeframe in which Blackstone funds may provide financing.

The report was not independently verified

Reuters noted that it was unable to immediately independently verify the Financial Times’ information. Therefore, the terms of the proposed yield and the scale of possible investment should be regarded as data from the FT report, rather than as terms confirmed by the parties to the deal.

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