Elon Musk said that SpaceX raised $40 billion in debt financing to purchase graphics processing units (GPUs). He wrote this in a post on the social network X, Channel NewsAsia reported, citing Reuters.

Financing for GPUs

According to Musk, this primarily concerns debt obligations with the possibility of early repayment, intended for the purchase of GPUs. He described the debt as financing mainly for acquiring graphics processing units. Deliveries of these processors are expected in the first and second quarters. Musk also noted that this financing will not be a significant factor for the company in the current quarter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Access to lending

Musk added that SpaceX's status as an investment-grade borrower and revenue from the Starlink satellite internet service and launches helped the company retain access to lending. According to him, these sources of revenue supported SpaceX's ability to raise loans. Channel NewsAsia published the information citing Reuters.

Read us on