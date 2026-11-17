The American company Nike expects to generate an additional $5 billion in annual revenue by fiscal year 2031.

The company’s CEO, Elliott Hill, announced the new long-term strategy.

The company plans to generate approximately $4 billion in additional revenue through the development of professional sports: running, fitness, soccer, basketball, and outdoor recreation. The casual athletic apparel segment is expected to contribute another $1 billion.

The Full Stride Ahead strategy also calls for focusing resources on five sports and 23 priority countries. According to the company’s projections, these will account for more than 90% of the planned revenue growth.

At the same time, Nike confirmed its forecast for fiscal year 2027: revenue is expected to decline by a high single-digit percentage. The company continues to recover sales following a prolonged downturn, driven in part by weak demand in China and challenges with Jordan brand sales.

Source: Reuters.

Nike announced a new phase of restructuring, which involves job cuts and a change in the management model for its global business. The company also forecasts a high single-digit percentage decline in revenue for fiscal year 2027.

In the U.S., Nike is set to release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 on Thursday after the U.S. stock market closes.

In the U.S., the Nike Caitlin 1 signature basketball shoe for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark sold out in less than two hours after going on sale.

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