Japanese transport company Sagawa Express said that up to 53.23 million sets of personal data may have been compromised due to unauthorized access to its delivery tracking service. The Japan Times reports.

What data may have been compromised

According to the company, the incident concerns information from waybills for the period from June 21 to September 30. The data that may potentially have been compromised include the names, addresses, and phone numbers of senders and recipients listed on shipping waybills.

The addresses and phone numbers of Sagawa Express corporate clients may also have been at risk. According to the company’s September 30 statement, the unauthorized access occurred in the delivery tracking service.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tracking service restored

Sagawa Express stressed that the number of personal information sets that may have been compromised does not necessarily correspond to the number of customers affected by the incident. The company explained this by saying that sender and recipient data in waybills are often duplicated.

Sagawa Express has already restored its delivery tracking service, which was suspended after the unauthorized access. At the same time, some other services will remain unavailable for now.

Read us on