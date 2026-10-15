TakeYourSkin has been shortlisted for the Global Business Tech Awards for its approach to e-commerce

TakeYourSkin has been shortlisted for the Global Business Tech Awards in the Best Use of Technology – Retail & E-commerce category for its approach to trading virtual game items. The nomination recognizes the platform’s focus on user experience, transparency of trading information, and trust in online transactions.

The market for digital in-game items continues to evolve, and virtual goods are becoming a significant part of how players interact with online platforms. As digital marketplaces expand, so do the demands for clear trading terms, accessible product information, and user protection.

TakeYourSkin, operated by WEBCRAFT LABS LIMITED, is developing a platform for trading digital gaming items. Its nomination for the Global Business Tech Awards draws attention to how technological solutions and the design of the user experience can influence the interaction between buyers and sellers in the digital environment.

Transparency as the Foundation of In-Game Item Trading

When buying and selling virtual items, trust depends largely on how clearly the platform presents information about the product and the transaction process itself. It is important for users to be able to evaluate an offer, review the terms of trade, and understand how the transaction takes place.

TakeYourSkin emphasizes the importance of accessible information and a user-friendly marketplace experience. This approach aligns with a broader trend in the development of digital commerce, where not only the speed of transactions and the technical capabilities of the service are important, but also the clarity of processes for customers.

“We’re pleased to see that the importance of responsible digital commerce is gaining recognition across the broader technology industry. For us, trust is built through daily interactions—from how clearly information is presented to how confidently users can navigate the marketplace. This nomination reaffirms our belief that the best shopping experience begins with prioritizing user needs,” said TakeYourSkin representative Ugne Jurevičiūtė.

This position underscores the importance of the service’s everyday elements: from product presentation to the availability of support. These elements help users make informed decisions, although the ultimate level of trust also depends on the reliability of transaction execution and adherence to stated terms.

Global Business Tech Awards Recognizes the Use of Technology in Retail

TakeYourSkin has been shortlisted in the Best Use of Technology – Retail & E-commerce category, which focuses on the application of technology in retail and e-commerce. For a platform that works with virtual gaming items, this nomination links its activities to the broader field of digital commerce.

This recognition within the industry awards also reflects changing approaches to evaluating technology companies. In addition to product functionality, increasing attention is being paid to how customer interactions are organized, how transparently information is presented, and whether the service helps users navigate the available offerings.

At the same time, being shortlisted means inclusion among the nominees, not an automatic win in the category. For TakeYourSkin, this is an opportunity to present its approach to digital commerce within the context of the broader technology industry.

How the Market for Virtual Gaming Items Is Changing

Virtual items have become part of the digital gaming economy, and specialized platforms create opportunities for buying and selling them. As this segment develops, users are paying attention not only to the product range but also to the terms of transactions and the availability of necessary information.

Several practical factors remain important for digital marketplaces:

Information about items;

Clear terms and conditions;

Ease of use;

User support.

These factors do not eliminate all risks associated with digital commerce, but they help users better navigate the process and evaluate available offers. For platforms dealing with virtual goods, transparency and predictability in interactions can be key components of long-term growth.

About TakeYourSkin

TakeYourSkin is a digital platform for trading virtual in-game items. The brand focuses on the digital shopping experience and the use of technologies tailored to the needs of online marketplace users.

The platform is operated by WEBCRAFT LABS LIMITED, company registration number 15971380. The company’s address is Regus Strand, Golden Cross House, 8 Duncannon Street, London, United Kingdom, WC2N 4JF.

The Global Business Tech Awards nomination highlights the role of user experience and transparency in the digital goods marketplace. For this market segment, technological development is linked not only to the creation of new opportunities but also to how easily and confidently users can take advantage of them.

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