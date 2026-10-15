GenixMe has been nominated for the Auggie Awards for innovation in the field of digital experience

GenixMe has been nominated for an Auggie Award in the “Innovation in Immersive Digital Experiences” category for its approach to creating accessible, intuitive, and interactive digital environments. The award recognizes the development of immersive technologies that enable new ways of interacting with digital content.

As virtual and augmented reality technologies advance, the industry is gradually shifting from experimental projects to practical use cases. Virtual spaces, interactive 3D content, and other extended reality (XR) formats are opening up new opportunities for businesses, digital product creators, and consumers.

Against this backdrop, the GenixMe nomination draws attention to approaches aimed at making immersive technologies more accessible and user-friendly for a broader audience. The company emphasizes the practical value of such solutions, their ease of use, and the possibilities for creative interaction.

GenixMe Makes Immersive Technologies More Accessible

Despite XR’s significant technical potential, the adoption of such technologies depends not only on the quality of the equipment or the complexity of digital environments. It is also important how easily users can master the new format and integrate it into their familiar digital workflows.

GenixMe focuses on intuitive design, user engagement, and reducing barriers that might make it difficult to get started with immersive solutions. This approach involves creating environments where the technology does not distract users with its complexity but rather helps them interact with the content.

“This nomination is an encouraging acknowledgment of the direction we’re heading in. We believe that immersive technologies should be natural, engaging, and accessible—not complicated. The real opportunity lies in creating experiences that people actually want to use, rather than simply demonstrating what technology is capable of,” noted a GenixMe representative.

This approach reflects one of the key trends in the XR industry: a shift from showcasing technological capabilities to creating products with a clear purpose that can be useful in real-world scenarios.

The Auggie Awards bring together innovations in the XR industry

The Auggie Awards are part of the Augmented World Expo (AWE)—an event dedicated to augmented and virtual reality technologies and the broader extended reality ecosystem. The awards recognize developments, products, and digital solutions that contribute to the growth of this industry.

For GenixMe, the nomination provides an opportunity to draw the attention of the international XR community to its approach and to network with experts working on new formats of digital interaction.

Recognition through this industry award also allows the company to present its project in the context of broader market trends. Companies developing immersive products are increasingly focusing not only on the technological aspect but also on usability, clarity, and audience engagement.

How the Practical Use of XR Is Changing

Extended reality encompasses various technologies and formats, including virtual environments, the augmentation of real-world spaces with digital elements, and interactive three-dimensional objects. Their applications can extend beyond entertainment to include product presentations, digital communication, creative projects, and other ways of interacting with information.

However, for the wider adoption of such solutions, several practical obstacles must be overcome:

Learning curve. Users need intuitive tools and predictable interaction scenarios.

Content accessibility. Digital environments must be adapted to the diverse needs and experience levels of the audience.

Practical value. An immersive format should help achieve a specific goal, rather than merely serving as a technological demonstration.

Integration into the digital experience. New formats should complement familiar ways of interacting, rather than creating unnecessary difficulties.

GenixMe announces its intention to continue exploring ways to make immersive environments more engaging, user-friendly, and seamlessly integrated into the broader digital experience.

What We Know About GenixMe

GenixMe is a digital brand owned by VIEWPORT3DLAB LTD that specializes in immersive digital experiences and the capabilities of interactive 3D technologies.

The Auggie Awards nomination underscores the brand’s commitment to developing digital formats that combine technological capabilities with user-friendliness. As XR solutions become more widespread, the quality of interaction with the audience may become one of the key factors driving their further development.

Read us on