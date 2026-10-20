In the US, food importer Gellert Global Group has filed a lawsuit with the US Court of International Trade, challenging 50% tariffs on a range of goods from Canada. The company is asking the court to declare the tariffs unlawful, halt their application, and order the presidential administration to refund duties already paid, with interest.

Cheese importer’s lawsuit

The New Jersey-based company says the tariffs apply to cheeses it imports. As CNBC reports, in July President Donald Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, imposing tariffs in response to alleged trade discrimination by Ottawa.

The higher tariffs were applied, among other products, to Canadian hockey sticks, wine, honey, wigs, and other goods. According to the outlet, this was the first time a 96-year-old provision of the law had been used to impose tariffs.

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Arguments of the plaintiff

The lawsuit argues that Section 338 is a provision related to retaliatory tariff policy that was allegedly effectively repealed by subsequent legislation. Gellert Global Group is represented by the Liberty Justice Center.

This legal organization previously successfully challenged Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs before the US Supreme Court. In February, the court struck them down, and the US administration is now refunding importers. CNBC estimates that the federal government collected about $166 billion under those tariffs.

The Liberty Justice Center is also handling two other lawsuits arguing that Trump improperly used laws to impose sweeping tariffs. The White House did not immediately comment on the new lawsuit.

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