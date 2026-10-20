Salesforce to acquire Braze for $5.66 billion — Channel NewsAsia

On October 20, Salesforce announced its intention to acquire customer engagement platform Braze for approximately $5.66 billion. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, which cites Reuters as the source of the information.

Terms of the deal

Under the agreement, Braze Class A shareholders will receive a cash payment of $47.50 for each share. The deal provides specifically for a cash settlement with holders of shares in this class.

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Completion timeline

Salesforce expects to complete the acquisition in its 2028 fiscal year. The transaction requires approval from Braze shareholders and regulators, so the announced deal has not yet been completed.

Market reaction

Following the announcement, Salesforce shares fell 2.6% in premarket trading. The source describes Salesforce as a customer relationship management platform, while Braze operates in the field of customer engagement for companies.

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