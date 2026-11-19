The National Bank of Ukraine has published the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of Friday, November 20, 2026. According to the regulator, the hryvnia continued to strengthen against major world currencies.

The official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar fell by 15 kopecks to 45.05 UAH (compared to 45.20 UAH on Thursday, November 19).

At the same time, the official exchange rate for the euro decreased by 4 kopecks to 49.53 UAH (compared to 49.57 UAH the previous day).

Source: National Bank of Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar at 45.20 hryvnia for Thursday, November 19, 2026. Compared to Wednesday, November 18, when the U.S. dollar was worth 45.34 hryvnia, its value fell by 14 kopecks.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian currency exchange offices remained unchanged for buying, while it fell slightly for selling. The euro fell in value for both buying and selling, while at banks, the currency’s value depends on the institution and the method of calculation.

As a reminder, the NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the euro and the dollar as of November 17.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

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