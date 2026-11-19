Over the past 24 hours, the price of A-95 gasoline has dropped by 1–2 UAH per liter at some gas station chains, while premium A-95+ has fallen by 1–3 UAH. The average price of A-95 is 87.39 UAH/liter, and diesel fuel is 101.68 UAH/liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, A-95 gasoline at the UPG chain fell by 2 UAH per liter to 84.90 UAH per liter, while premium A-95+ fell by 3 UAH per liter to 86.90 UAH per liter. At the same time, prices for diesel fuel and autogas remained unchanged.

At Okko, A-95 and A-95+ gasoline fell by 1 UAH/liter—to 89.90 UAH/liter and 92.90 UAH/liter, respectively. Regular diesel fuel dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 103.90 UAH/liter, while premium DP+ diesel fell by 4 UAH/liter to 103.90 UAH/liter. A-100 gasoline also dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 99.90 UAH/liter.

At WOG, A-95 and A-95+ gasoline prices fell by 1 UAH/liter—to 89.90 UAH/liter and 92.90 UAH/liter, respectively. The price of A-100 gasoline fell by 1 UAH/liter to 99.90 UAH/liter. Prices for diesel fuel and autogas remained unchanged.

At Socar, prices for all types of fuel remained at their previous levels. Specifically, A-95 gasoline costs 91.90 UAH/liter, diesel fuel—106 UAH/liter, premium diesel—109 UAH/liter, and autogas—63.90 UAH/liter.

At Ukrnafta, A-95 gasoline fell by 2 UAH/liter to 84.90 UAH/liter, and premium A-95+ fell by 2 UAH/liter to 87.90 UAH/liter. At the same time, the price of A-92 gasoline fell by 2 UAH/liter to 82.90 UAH/liter. Prices for diesel fuel and autogas remained unchanged.

At the KLO chain, premium A-95+ gasoline fell by 1 UAH/liter to 90.60 UAH/liter. Regular diesel and DP+ both dropped by 1 UAH/liter—to 100.90 UAH/liter and 104.90 UAH/liter, respectively. A-100 gasoline dropped by 1 UAH/liter to 98.90 UAH/liter, while autogas rose by 50 kopecks/liter to 63.40 UAH/liter.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” A-95 gasoline fell by 14 kopecks per liter to 85.85 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel fell by 25 kopecks per liter to 98.30 UAH per liter. At the same time, autogas rose by 14 kopecks per liter to 59.64 UAH per liter.

Currently, the Socar chain offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 91.90 UAH per liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel is also recorded at Socar—106 UAH per liter—and for premium diesel—109 UAH per liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at Okko—64.90 UAH per liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—59.64 UAH per liter.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

Read us on