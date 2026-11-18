A British luxury car manufacturer has unveiled a unique backgammon set designed by its Bespoke Collective division. The product was created as a direct homage to the classic 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith, which already featured a built-in backgammon board.

It took over a year to develop the accessory. The centerpiece of the set is a folding aluminum loop, machined from a solid metal blank, then polished and anodized by hand. A miniature “Spirit of Ecstasy” figurine is mounted on the hinge; thanks to a self-centering mechanism, it always remains in an upright position.

The surface of the game board is finished with walnut veneer, with the grain aligned at a 55-degree angle, while the triangles are crafted using the marquetry technique with royal walnut and smoky eucalyptus. The interior upholstery and protective case are crafted from the brand’s signature coarse-grained leather in Sunrise and Sunset shades, which is used in the interiors of Goodwood cars. The game chips and dice are machined from an ultra-durable bauxite composite.

The manufacturer has not disclosed the price of this exclusive item, but it can be ordered exclusively through official Private Office boutiques or the brand’s dealerships.

Source: Motor1.com.

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