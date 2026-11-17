On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices. Diesel prices fell by 1–2 UAH per liter at some stations, while autogas prices at OKKO rose by 1 UAH and now cost 64.90 UAH. The average prices for A-95 and diesel are 88.99 UAH and 102.44 UAH per liter, respectively.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, diesel fuel at the UPG network fell by 1 UAH/liter to 99.90 UAH/liter, and premium DP+ diesel fell by 1 UAH/liter to 102.90 UAH/liter. At the same time, the cost of gasoline and autogas remained unchanged.

At Okko, autogas rose by 1 UAH/liter to 64.90 UAH/liter. Prices for gasoline and diesel fuel remained at their previous levels. At WOG, diesel and DP+ fell by 1 UAH/liter—to 104.90 UAH/liter and 107.90 UAH/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, autogas costs 63.50 UAH/liter.

At Socar, prices for diesel fuel and autogas remained unchanged. Meanwhile, the price of A-95 gasoline rose by 4 UAH/liter—to 95.90 UAH/liter—and premium A-95+ rose by 4 UAH/liter—to 98.90 UAH/liter.

At Ukrnafta, diesel fuel fell by 2 UAH/liter to 99.90 UAH/liter, and DP+ fell by 2 UAH/liter to 101.90 UAH/liter. At the same time, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter to 61.90 UAH/liter.

At the KLO network, A-95 gasoline fell by 50 kopecks per liter to 84.40 UAH per liter, and premium A-95+ fell by 1 UAH per liter to 91.60 UAH per liter. DP+ fell by 2 UAH/liter to 105.90 UAH/liter, A-100 gasoline by 2 UAH/liter to 99.90 UAH/liter, and A-92 by 50 kopecks per liter, to 83 UAH per liter.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” A-95 gasoline fell by 10 kopecks per liter to 85.94 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel by 88 kopecks per liter to 99.56 UAH per liter. At the same time, autogas rose by 5 kopecks per liter to 59.50 UAH per liter.

Currently, the most expensive A-95 gasoline is offered by the Socar network at 95.90 UAH/L. The highest price for regular diesel fuel is also recorded at Socar—106 UAH per liter—and for premium diesel—109 UAH per liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at Okko—64.90 UAH per liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—59.50 UAH per liter.

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